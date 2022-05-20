UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 2,692,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,410. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $362.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

