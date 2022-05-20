UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.54. UserTesting shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 3,888 shares trading hands.

USER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 476,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,251.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

