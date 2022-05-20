UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.81 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of USER traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 361,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,618. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 512,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,120 in the last 90 days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

