USDJ (USDJ) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00585404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00444184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033033 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,798.07 or 1.57715649 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008604 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.