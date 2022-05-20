US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.
