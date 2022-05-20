Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares during the quarter. Uniti Group comprises approximately 1.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Uniti Group worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,010. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

