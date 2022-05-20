Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,821 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.50. 5,428,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.24. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

