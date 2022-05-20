unFederalReserve (eRSDL) Market Cap Achieves $1.55 Million

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $142,956.00 worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,304.18 or 0.99992398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00101945 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

unFederalReserve (CRYPTO:eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 441,402,787 coins. unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

