UBS Group Reiterates GBX 147 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 118.46 ($1.46) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £33.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

