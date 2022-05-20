UBS Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.96 ($24.96).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE opened at €18.08 ($18.83) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.69. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.89).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.