UBIX.Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (UBX)

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. UBIX.Network has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $1.02 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.81 or 0.02031843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00524415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,080.42 or 1.79715813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008966 BTC.

UBIX.Network Profile

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network . The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBIX.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBIX.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

