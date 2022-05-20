Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.55.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

