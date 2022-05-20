Truist Financial Lowers Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $24.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

PLYM has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

