Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 7,498,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,091. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

