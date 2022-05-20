Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,765. The stock has a market cap of $884.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.52, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

