Trinseo’s (TSE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.08.
NYSE TSE opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $68.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trinseo (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
