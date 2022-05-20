Trinseo’s (TSE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $12.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

NYSE TSE opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

