Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday.

TSE traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,466. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 44.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

