Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

