Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Trevena in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

