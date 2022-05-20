Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $39,815.52 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $39,815.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 3,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $19,290.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00.

TZOO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 732.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.