Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $48.00 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
