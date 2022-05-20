TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TAC stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransAlta by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 436,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 261,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

