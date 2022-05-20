Tranchess Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $23.66 million and $23.45 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,193.46 or 1.01050835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00038032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00211202 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,310,047 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

