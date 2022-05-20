Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Set at C$102.00 by CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) received a C$102.00 price objective from CSFB in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.17.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching C$90.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,483. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

