TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.