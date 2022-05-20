Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Increased to C$2.15 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.05 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.