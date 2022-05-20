Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $24.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

TMO opened at $550.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.91 and a 200-day moving average of $590.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $431,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

