THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Tops $190,971.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $876,442.60 and approximately $190,971.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000313 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars.

