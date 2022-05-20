The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.16.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 510,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,892,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

