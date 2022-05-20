The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Boosted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

TRV stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.30. 1,102,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,604. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

