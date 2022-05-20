The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 725 ($8.94).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 654.20 ($8.06) on Monday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63). The company has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 703.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 739.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

