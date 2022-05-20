The Progressive Co. (PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

PGR opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after buying an additional 592,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $26,042,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,223,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,667 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Progressive by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 202,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Progressive by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,085,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,680,000 after acquiring an additional 110,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

