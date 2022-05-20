The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €182.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($189.58) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.23 ($153.37).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €106.40 ($110.83) on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a one year high of €99.97 ($104.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €106.02 and its 200 day moving average is €109.29.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

