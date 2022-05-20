The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $338.68 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.57.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

