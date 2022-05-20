Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on the stock.

THS stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.83. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £395.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

