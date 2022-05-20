Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,363,000 after purchasing an additional 798,769 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.75. The stock had a trading volume of 146,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,968. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

