Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $1,000.00 at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $920.78.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $709.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $931.06 and a 200 day moving average of $971.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $571.07 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $734.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,591,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,881,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 769,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $828,779,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 130,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $140,754,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

