Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

NYSE TEX opened at $32.39 on Friday. Terex has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Terex by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Terex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

