Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.00

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.05, with a volume of 37380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

