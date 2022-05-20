Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.00

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.05, with a volume of 37380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after acquiring an additional 823,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

