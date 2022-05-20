Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.61.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $130.56. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

