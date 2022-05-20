Tendies (TEND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,933.49

Tendies (TEND) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Tendies has a total market cap of $44,933.49 and approximately $17.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

