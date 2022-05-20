Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCEHY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. Tencent has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $431.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

