Tellor Reaches Market Cap of $17.09 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $10.03 or 0.00034779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,844.75 or 1.00001955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002158 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

