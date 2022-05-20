Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.48) to €4.10 ($4.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.52.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

