Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70-14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +2.3-3.8% to ~$2.87-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$14.30 EPS.

Teleflex stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.20. 7,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.39 and its 200 day moving average is $324.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $388.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

