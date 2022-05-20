Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $374.17

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $374.17 and last traded at $377.03, with a volume of 5726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.93 and its 200-day moving average is $435.17. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 162,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,840,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

