Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $374.17

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $374.17 and last traded at $377.03, with a volume of 5726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.60.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

