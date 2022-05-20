Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $127.75

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.75 and last traded at $127.80, with a volume of 709841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $157.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

