TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 258,553 shares.The stock last traded at $13.23 and had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

